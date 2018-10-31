UPSSSC JE 2018 recruitment: The applications have been invited for filling up Junior Engineer posts by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The commission will fill up 1,477 posts of Junior Engineer in various departments of the state government, said a notification released by the commission.

UPSSSC JE 2018 recruitment: The applications have been invited for filling up Junior Engineer posts by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The commission will fill up 1,477 posts of Junior Engineer in various departments of the state government, said a notification released by the commission. The interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of UPSSSC @ upsssc.gov.in. The candidates who wish to apply for UPSSSC JE 2018 recruitment can apply till November 30, 2018.

Important dates for UPSSSC recruitment 2018:

The application process has begun on October 30, 2018

The interested candidates can apply till November 30, 2018

The commission will not accept applications after December 07, 2018

UPSSSC JE 2018 vacancy details:

Post/No. of vacancy:

Total Junior Engineer Vacancy – 1477

Jr. Engineer (Electric / Mechanical) – 148

Jr. Engineer (Civil) – 982

Jr. Engineer (Water) – 111

Jr. Engineer (Printing Overseer) – 06

Jr. Engineer (Electrical) – 07

Jr. Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) – 129

Jr. Television Engineer – 01

Jr. Engineer Automobile – 01

Electrical Jr. Engineer – 07

Electrical & Mechanical Foreman-Class-1 – 03

Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – 35

Jr. Engineer – 43

Computer Engineer – 04

About Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission:

Initially, the Uttar Pradesh government established a Subordinate Services Selection Board through an Ordinance in 1988 which was later on replaced by an act No.7 of 1988, for direct recruitment to all such group ‘C’ posts as may be specified by the State Government by notification in this behalf. It is the state organisation authorised to conduct various examination for the appointments to various posts.

