UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2018: The selection process for UPSSSC JE recruitment 2018, candidates will have to go through two-stage examination- written examination and then Interview. Apply for UPSSSC combined Sub/ junior engineer recruitment jobs at www.upsssc.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) invites application for the post of Junior Engineer(JE), Foreman, and other posts. The candidates eligible for UPSSSC JE recruitment 2018 exam can apply in the prescribed format on or before the last date. The portal for UPSSSC is open till November 30, 2018.

To apply for UPSSSC combined Sub/ junior engineer recruitment jobs, you have to apply at the official website of UPSSSC- www.upsssc.gov.in.

On the official site, you need to give your official details such as academic qualifications, skills, experience, and other related information as per the instructions to fill the form for the above posts. Apart from this, the candidates have to self-attest copies of all relevant details in presccribed format and size during applying for the job.

Under the selection process for UPSSSC JE recruitment 2018, candidates will have to go through two-stage examination- written examination and then Interview. Check out the details from the notification here:

Notification details:

Advertisement no- 04- Exam/2018

Important dates:

Registration portal open: October 20, 2018

Registration portal close: November 30, 2018

UPSSSC vacancy details:

1. Sub-Junior Engineer civil- 982

2. Sub-Junior engineer civil/ mechanical- 148

3. Sub-Junior Engineer Agricultural Engineering- 129

4. Sub-Junior Engineer- 111

5. Sub-Junior engineer- 43

6. Sub-Junior engineer Mechanical- 35

7. Sub-Junior Engineer electrical- 07

8. Electrical Junior engineer- 07

9. Sub-Junior Engineer Mudran Overseer- 06

10. Computer- 04

11. Electrical and Mechanical Foreman Group-1- 03

12. Sub-Junior Doordarshan Engineer- 01

13. Sub-Junior Engineer Automobile- 01

Eligibility requirement- Technical qualification and experience:

1. Candidates must have a Diploma

2. Check post wise requirement in the official notification

Age Limit:

Minimum age – 18 and Maximum age is – 40

Click on the link to the application link portal – Official Application Link

