UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant through the official website – upsssc.gov.in. According to the reports, the authority has released a notification announcing 1186 Junior Engineer vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment drive. All the interested candidates are advised to check the notification before filling up the online application form.

The online application process for the recruitment process has already begun through the official website mentioned above. The last date for submission of the online application along with the fees is July 27, 2019. Candidates who have passed the Higher Secondary level or Class 12th or Intermediate level examination will be eligible for the posts. Those selected will get a remuneration of Rs. 22,000 per month.

How to check the online notification of UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC – upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ""

