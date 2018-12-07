UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the government of Uttar Pradesh has recently generated the online application for 284 Junior Assistant, Mandi Inspector, and other posts. The candidates who are interested in filling up the forms can go directly to the official website of UPSSSC – upsssc.gov.in.
For candidates convenience, the online application form is divided into 5 parts:
- Candidate Registration
- Photo and Signature Upload
- Filling Remaining Part of Form
- Fee Payment & Submit Application Form
- Print Application Form
Direct link to visit the official UPSSSC site–upsssc.gov.in
Interested candidates can also follow the instruction page to fill the form correctly. Here is the direct link to visit the Instruction page–upsssc.gov.in/UserHelp.aspx
Important dates for online registration:
- The Registration process for filling the application started on December 05 2018.
- The last date for the candidates to register themselves is December 26, 2018.
- Candidates have to note that the last date for submitting the fees and form is also December 26, 2018.
UPSSSC has also uploaded a sample copy for the candidates to get reference and help from on their official website. Here is the direct link to visit the Sample copy: upsssc.gov.in/SampleCopy/UPSSSCHelpFile_CompleteRegistrationProcess.pdf
UPSSSC 2018: Vacancy details for Mandi Parishad
Total vacant post: 284
Name and Number of vacant posts:
- Mandi Inspector- 181 post
- Junior Assistant (Samanya Chayan)- 18 post
- Junior Assistant (Vishesh Chayan)-17 post
- Stenographer-10 post
- Market Supervisor Grade II- 10 post
- Account Clerk- 48 posts
Number of posts for reserved categories–
- The general category has a total of 140 posts
- The OBC category has a total of 71 posts
- The SC category has a total of 70 posts
- The ST category has a total of 3 posts
Age Limit–
Minimum age limit-21 years
Maximum Ge limit-40 years
Ex-Military Officer Candidates-03 years
SC/ST/OBC Candidates-05 years
