UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is recently up inviting the applications for 284 Junior Assistant, Mandi Inspector, and other posts. The interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSSSC -upsssc.gov.in for checking the recruitment details for the upcoming posts.

UPSSSC Recruitment for Mandi Parishad and other posts open

UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the government of Uttar Pradesh has recently generated the online application for 284 Junior Assistant, Mandi Inspector, and other posts. The candidates who are interested in filling up the forms can go directly to the official website of UPSSSC – upsssc.gov.in.

For candidates convenience, the online application form is divided into 5 parts:

Candidate Registration Photo and Signature Upload Filling Remaining Part of Form Fee Payment & Submit Application Form Print Application Form

Direct link to visit the official UPSSSC site–upsssc.gov.in

Interested candidates can also follow the instruction page to fill the form correctly. Here is the direct link to visit the Instruction page–upsssc.gov.in/UserHelp.aspx

Important dates for online registration:

The Registration process for filling the application started on December 05 2018.

The last date for the candidates to register themselves is December 26, 2018.

Candidates have to note that the last date for submitting the fees and form is also December 26, 2018.

UPSSSC has also uploaded a sample copy for the candidates to get reference and help from on their official website. Here is the direct link to visit the Sample copy: upsssc.gov.in/SampleCopy/UPSSSCHelpFile_CompleteRegistrationProcess.pdf

UPSSSC 2018: Vacancy details for Mandi Parishad

Total vacant post: 284

Name and Number of vacant posts:

Mandi Inspector- 181 post Junior Assistant (Samanya Chayan)- 18 post Junior Assistant (Vishesh Chayan)-17 post Stenographer-10 post Market Supervisor Grade II- 10 post Account Clerk- 48 posts

Number of posts for reserved categories–

The general category has a total of 140 posts

The OBC category has a total of 71 posts

The SC category has a total of 70 posts

The ST category has a total of 3 posts

Age Limit–

Minimum age limit-21 years

Maximum Ge limit-40 years

Ex-Military Officer Candidates-03 years

SC/ST/OBC Candidates-05 years

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More