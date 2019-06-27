UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019: UPSSSC has invited applications for 1186 posts of a junior assistant. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting upsssc.gov.in.

Applications have been invited for the post of junior assistant by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the same can visit the official website Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), upsssc.gov.in. The application process for the same has already started and the last date to apply for the same is July 20, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, the total number of 1,186 posts are to be filled.

Eligibility for UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019:

Age: The upper age limit for the recruitment is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 40 years.

Education: All the candidates should have qualified class 12th or equivalent level of education and must be able to type 25 words in 30 minutes in English and Hindi typing. DOEACC society’s computer operating certificate is also acceptable.

Steps to download UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying candidate registration present under the online form section on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill all the required details in the mentioned fields to register.

Step 5: Fill the form and upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Make the payment.

Application fee for the UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019:

All the candidates belonging to the General category are supposed to pay an application fee of Rs 185, candidates of SC and ST category need to pay Rs 95 and the candidates of the PWD category need to pay Rs 25.

