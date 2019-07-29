UPSSSC notification recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon be going to announce 6000 Lekhpal posts, willing candidates can apply for the post @upsssc.gov.in

Candidates who hold a degree of 10+2 from a recognized board/ institute with computer knowledge can apply for the posts. However, there will no be an interview in the category ‘C’. As per the official reports, the Revenue department of Uttar Pradesh said that they will soon be going to initiate the recruitment process for 6000 Lekhpal’s Vacant Posts. The state government’s Revenue Department will be going to hire 4500 posts of Rajsva Lekhpal and around 1500 for Chakbandi Lekhpal.

Follow the steps to apply for the Lekhpal 6000 posts:

Step 1: Click on the link @upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Notice Board.

Step 3: Click on the generated link under Notice Board.

Step 4: A new web page will open.

Step 5: Candidates must enter the credentials like roll number, date of birth, upload 10th, 12th certificate, a passport size photograph.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button.

Step 7: Candidates must download the form or take a hard copy of it for further references.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducts various exams in Uttar Pradesh and it is the state organization which conducts various exams in Uttar Pradesh.

