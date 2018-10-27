UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the 1477 Junior Engineer and Foreman (Temporary and Permanent) jobs. The interested applicants can apply online @ upsssc.gov.in. The application process will commence on October 30, 2018, and the last date to submit the forms for UPSSSC Junior Engineer and Foreman posts is November 30, 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Saturday announced the notification for the 1477 Junior Engineer and Foreman (Temporary and Permanent) jobs. The aspirants can apply online through the official website @upsssc.gov.in. The interested candidates may apply online from October 30, 2018, and the last date to submit the application form is November 30, 2018.

Eligibility for the UPSSSC Junior Engineer and Foreman (Temporary and Permanent) jobs 2018:

The candidates applying for the UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 Junior Engineer should be 21 to 40 years of age as on July 1, 2018.

While the age limit for the applicants for Foreman posts is 18 to 40 years.

Important dates for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Junior Engineer and Foreman (Temporary and Permanent) jobs:

The online application process will commence on October 30, 2018.

The last date to apply online for the UPSSSC Junior Engineer and Foreman posts is November 30, 2018.

The applicants have to pay the application fee by November 30, 2018.

The last date for making corrections is December 7, 2018.

The date of examination and admit card release date will be out soon.

For other details and queries, the candidates are advised to visit the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission’s (UPSSSC) official website @ upsssc.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More