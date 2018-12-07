UPSSSC recruitment 2018: The online application for 284 Mandi Parishad post including junior assistant and account clerk is open from December 5, 2018. The last date for submitting the application form is December 26, 2018. The fees and documents will be submitted on the official website at www.upsssc.gov.in.

New vacancies are available for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Uttar Pradesh government is inviting online applications for 284 vacancies in Mandi Inspector Amin, Junior Assistant & other posts. The eligible candidates can apply on the official website at http://upsssc.gov.in/. The online application has started on 5th December 2018. The last date of online application is December 26 2018. The fees for the application form can be submitted till December 26 2018. All the application forms will be corrected on 2 January 2018.

After submitting the application form, admit card will be released soon on the official website. The date of the exam will be announced soon on the official website after the last date of application form. The job vacancies for Mandi Inspector Amin are 181 total in which 94 general, 49 OBC, 38, 38 SC.

Total jobs of the junior assistant are 18 in which 11 general, 4 OBC, 3 SC. Stenographer has a total of 10 jobs including 5 general jobs, 4 OBC and 1 SC seat. Account clerk jobs are 48 including 24 general, 12 OBC, 11 SC and 1 ST. The application fees for the general category is Rs. 225, SC/ST is Rs. 105 and PH/PWD candidates are Rs. 25. The examination fees to be deposited through online net banking/debit card. The official website is to be visited by the interested and eligible candidate to fill the application form. The fees and original documents are to be verified before uploading as a check will be done by the authorities on January 2019.

The maximum age to appear in this examination is 40 years and the minimum age is 21. The age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC is 5 years and for Ex- Military officer candidates is 3 years.

