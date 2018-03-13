Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the posts of 652 regional youth development officer. The interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of the UPSSSC @ upsssc.gov.in. The salary or pay scale for regional youth development is Rs 29200-112400. Know how to apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2018.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications to fill up the posts of 652 regional youth development officer. The interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of the UPSSSC @upsssc.gov.in. The online registration for the posts mentioned above has started from March 13 and the UP recruitment board has said that to submit fees for the registration will start from March 15. The board in the recruitment advertisement has made it clear that out of 652 posts, 42 vacancies are available for physical education instructor positions.

The salary or pay scale for regional youth development is Rs 29200-112400 while for the posts of gym instructor, pay scale is Rs 35400-112400. Uttar Pradesh recruitment board has fixed application fees for general category and OBC at Rs 125 while Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe category candidates have to pay Rs 65 to successfully apply for the posts mentioned above. The fees for physically challenged category aspirants is Rs 25. To successfully applied for the posts advertised, candidates should have completed graduation from a recognised university. The physical education instructor should hold a D.PEd/ B.PEd in physical education. The age of the applicant should be between 21 years to 40 years. There is a five years of age relaxation for reserved category.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump in list of world leaders with most fake followers on Twitter, claims survey

Know how to apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2018:

Go to the official website – upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the notification section

Read the entire notification and click on apply

Fill the required details like your name, education profile and submit it

Submit the application fees

Take a print out of the registration slip and keep it at some safe place for further reference

ALSO READ: Sukma attack: 9 CRPF jawans martyred following Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh; Rajnath Singh expresses grief

ALSO READ: Everyone cheats in exams, a little bit of it is not cheating, says Akhilesh Yadav

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App