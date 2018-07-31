UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: The interested candidates can still apply by filling the form online. The last date for filing USSSC Recruitment 2018 form is August 23. The admit card and the date of exam will later be announced by the UPSSSC.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: On Tuesday, authorities at Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) rolled out a notification inviting the online applications from the candidates who want to apply for the post of Class 3 Agriculture Service technical Assistant Group ‘C’ posts. In the notification released by the UPSSSC, the authorities have advised the interested candidates to follow the notification while applying for the post. The process of filing the online application form for UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 was kicked off on its official website on July 21.

The interested candidates can still apply by filling the form online. The last date for filing USSSC Recruitment 2018 form is August 23. The admit card and the date of exam will later be announced by the UPSSSC.

The general candidates applying for UPSSSC recruitment will have to pat Rs 185. Meanwhile, the candidates belonging to SC/ST categories will only have to pay Rs 95 as the application fee. The application fee for physically handicapped candidates is said to be Rs 25. The candidates applying for USSSC recruitment 2018 can pay the fees via Credit card, Debit card, Net Banking or by Challan from SBI.

According to the eligibility criteria, the candidates from 18 years to 40 years can apply for the posts. The selection process is entirely based on written examinations.

As per the notification, there are a total of 20159 vacancies. The following vacancies are for the post of Agriculture Service Class III Technical Assistant. 1031 vacancies are reserved for general category, 555 for OBC and 432 for SC category and 41 for ST category.

The candidates can apply for the post by following the steps mentioned below:

Open official website upsssc.gov.in

Click on candidate registration

After registering click on apply

Enter your name date of birth and other required details

Pay the application fee

Take a print out of the form

