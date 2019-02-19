UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Applications for 672 lower subordinate vacancies have been invited by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) through its official website. Candidates interested to apply for the same must check the notification before filling up the application form.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) through a recruitment notification released on the official website – upsssc.gov.in. According to the latest reports, there are 672 lower subordinate posts vacant for which this recruitment drive is being conducted.

Candidates who are willing to apply must note that the last date for submission of the application forms for combined lower subordinate services competitive exam 2019 on the prescribed format has been scheduled for February 19, 2019 i.e.today. Candidates must be in the age bracket of 18 and 40 years as on July 1 this year. For more details regarding the recruitment process, candidates need to visit the official website of the Commission.

Category-wise vacancy detail for UPSSSC recruitment 2019:

Total posts – 672

General category posts – 348

SC posts – 128

OBC posts – 181

Ex-army men posts – 30

Freedom fighters posts – 10

PH posts – 24

Women candidates posts – 131

How to apply?

1. Visit the official website of the Commission as mentioned above – upsssc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Combined Lower Subordinate Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No” under the Live Advertisements tab

3. Now, on clicking, the candidates will be taken to the notification page

4. Download the same and go through it carefully

5. Read the User Instructions and start applying by clicking on the Apply Online option displayed pon the page

6. On clicking, candidates will have to register themselves

7. Now, proceed to fill the application form by logging into tyhe user portal

8. Fill in the application form and submit the supporting documents along with it

9. Upload image, signature and scanned copies of the documents

10. Finally, submit the application form and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts online: http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/IsApplyInPrevious.aspx

