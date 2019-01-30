UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: The important dates for the UPSC recruitments are available now. A total number of 672 vacancies are available. The exams are expected to happen in the month of April.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Consolidation Officer or Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector etc. Interested candidates can log on to the official website of the UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in/) for details. Submission of online application for the said posts begins January 30, 2019.

The last date for submission of online form is February 19, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh State Government launched a Subordinate Services Selection Board through an enactment. Later, Act No. 7 of 1988 took place of the enactment. The board was entitled to review the appeal of any concerned authority, corporation and government company which is in government’s control for recruitments on such group C post.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates willing to apply for the posts must be graduates in any stream from a recognised university.

Important Dates

Starting date to apply online – January 30, 2019

Last date to apply online – February 19, 2019

Starting date for paying registration fee – January 30, 2019

Last date for paying registration fee – February 19, 2019

Admit card will be available in – March 2019, 2019

Exam Date – March/April 2019

Fee:

General Candidates – Rs 225/-

OBC Candidates – Rs 225/-

SC/ST Candidates – Rs 105/-

PWD Candidates – Rs 25/-

Age limit:

Additional District information Officer – 18-40 years

Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer – 21-40 years

Supply Inspector years – 21-40

Marketing Inspector – 21-40 years

Assistant Garden Inspector – 21-40 years

Executive Officer – 21-40 years

Revenue Officer years – 21-40

Post name and number of vacancies

Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer- 94

Supply Inspector- 151

Marketing Inspector- 194

Asst Garden Inspector- 89

Additional District Information Officer- 11

Executive Officer- 107

Revenue Officer- 26

Total posts- 672

Many amendments were made in order to make the selections a simplified task. The present commission was set-up again by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act of 2014 which came in full action on 20 June 2014. After the resignation of the Chairman and five committee members on 6 April 2017, the latest commission was reconstructed and present Chairman and members joined the Commission in the second half of January.

