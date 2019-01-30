UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Consolidation Officer or Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector etc. Interested candidates can log on to the official website of the UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in/) for details. Submission of online application for the said posts begins January 30, 2019.
The last date for submission of online form is February 19, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh State Government launched a Subordinate Services Selection Board through an enactment. Later, Act No. 7 of 1988 took place of the enactment. The board was entitled to review the appeal of any concerned authority, corporation and government company which is in government’s control for recruitments on such group C post.
Eligibility criteria
The candidates willing to apply for the posts must be graduates in any stream from a recognised university.
Important Dates
Starting date to apply online – January 30, 2019
Last date to apply online – February 19, 2019
Starting date for paying registration fee – January 30, 2019
Last date for paying registration fee – February 19, 2019
Admit card will be available in – March 2019, 2019
Exam Date – March/April 2019
Fee:
General Candidates – Rs 225/-
OBC Candidates – Rs 225/-
SC/ST Candidates – Rs 105/-
PWD Candidates – Rs 25/-
Age limit:
Additional District information Officer – 18-40 years
Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer – 21-40 years
Supply Inspector years – 21-40
Marketing Inspector – 21-40 years
Assistant Garden Inspector – 21-40 years
Executive Officer – 21-40 years
Revenue Officer years – 21-40
Post name and number of vacancies
Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer- 94
Supply Inspector- 151
Marketing Inspector- 194
Asst Garden Inspector- 89
Additional District Information Officer- 11
Executive Officer- 107
Revenue Officer- 26
Total posts- 672
Many amendments were made in order to make the selections a simplified task. The present commission was set-up again by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act of 2014 which came in full action on 20 June 2014. After the resignation of the Chairman and five committee members on 6 April 2017, the latest commission was reconstructed and present Chairman and members joined the Commission in the second half of January.
