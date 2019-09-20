UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection has issued the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Research Officer and Assistant Statistics Officer. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 9.

Candidates are advised to check all the details about UPSSSC ARO and ASO. Candidates need clear the exam which will be held on November 25, 26 and 27. While filling the application form candidates should keep in mind that incorrect details will liable to form rejection.

The examination will be 200 marks divided into general studies i.e. 140 marks and general Hindi i.e. 60 marks. Duration of the exam is 3 hours and there will be negative marking. The recruitment process will undergo two examination process, Preliminary exam and main exam. Candidates should not forget to download admit card after applying for these posts.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Post Availability

Department Name of Post No of Post Director-General, Family Welfare, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) 620 Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) 01 Director-General, Institutional Finance, Insurance and Insurance Directorate General Project, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) 02 Director Earth and Number Division, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Statistics Officer 225 Chief Town and Country Planner, Town and Country Planner, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Statistics Officer 29 Director Matsya, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Statistics Officer 09 Director-General Tourist, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Statistics Officer 02 Commissioner and Registrar, Cooperatives, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Statistics Officer 08 Additional Director, National Savings, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assistant Statistics Officer 08 Total 904

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification, age

Candidates must have a post-graduate degree in Mathematics/ Math Statics/ Commerce/ Economics from recognised University/ Institution along with O Level Diploma by DOEACC Society.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 Age Limit – 21 to 40 years.

Official Website

