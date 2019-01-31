UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the application process from January 30 for the combined lower subordinate services competitive exam 2019 from today i.e. Thursday. The UPSSC is inviting the applications to fill a total of 672 vacancies. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the post till February 19, 2019 on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Out of 672 posts, 131 posts are reserved for women candidates. In case of a huge number of qualifiers, the commission may conduct a second leg of test.

Exam pattern

The applicants will be selected on the basis of written exam and shortlisted on the basis of merit list. Recruitment exam date has not been decided yet. In case, the second leg of test might be conducted.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

It is mandatory for the candidates for being eligible they should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 40 years old as on July 1, 2019

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Recruitment 2019: Check steps to apply for the post

Go to the official website upsssc.gov.in Search for the option ‘Applicant Segment’ in the left side of the homepage Click on ‘Candidate registration’ link An advertisement will appear Click on the advertisement. Don’t forget to fill all the details mentioned in the application form. Click submit. After receiving the registration number, submit all the registration, save the registration number for future references.

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2019: Details of posts and vacancies

Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer–94

Supply Inspector–151

Marketing Inspector — 194

Assistant Garden Inspector—89

Additional District Information Officer–11

Executive Officer—-107

Revenue Officer——26

Here's the direct link to the official notification

