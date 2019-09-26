UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: the notification for the Assistant Research Officer posts has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has released the notification for the Assistant Research Officer posts. All t5hose candidates those who want to apply for the post can visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in and can apply for the same. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 623 posts of Assistant Research Officers would be fulfilled. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for various posts is October 9, 2019, also \the last date for correction of application form is October 16, 2019

Before applying candidates are advised to check details of vacancy, important dates, eligibility criteria on the official website. Given below are the eligibility criteria and other details which candidates need to follow before applying for the post.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a post-graduate degree in mathematics or commerce or mathematical statistics or statistic or economics and they must also have a one-year diploma in computer science or o level exam passed. The age limit of the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years of age as on July 1, 2019.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

October 9, 2019, is the closing date for the application forms

October 16, 2019, is the closing date for the last date for correction of application form

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

620 Posts released for the post of Director-General Family Welfare Department Uttar Pradesh Lucknow

1 Post released for the post of Chief Engineer Minor Irrigation Department.

02 posts have been declared for the post of Mahanideshak Sansthagat Vitt Bima exam Vahy Sahayatit Pariyojna Mahanideshalay.

Candidates must note that those who belong to General/OBC category they will have to pay Rs 185 as application fees, and candidates those who belong to SC/ST categories they will have to pay Rs 95 and PH candidates will have to pay Rs 25 as application fees.

