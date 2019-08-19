UPSSSC recruitment 2019 for assistant boring technician post: Candidates looking for government jobs? Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) invited applicants for 486 Assistant Boring Technician vacancies. Candidates can apply for the post @upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019 for assistant boring technician post: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced 486 vacancies for the Assistant Boring Technician post. Candidates who are looking for a government job can apply for the job by filling the application form on the official website of UPSSSC or click on the link upsssc.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that for UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician online form was published on August 14, 2019, and the last date to fill the online application form is September 4, 2019, and candidates can get the online application form pony on the official website of UPSSSC and no other source.

Important Date:

Starting Date for Online Apply-14 Aug 2019

Closing Date for Online Apply-04 September 2019

Last date for submission of Application Fee-04 September 2019

Last date for Online Correction-11 September 2019

Follow the steps to apply for UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician post:

Step 1: Click on the link upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Live Advertisements

Step 3: Click on the generated UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician job link

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the Apply Button in blue

Step 6: A new dialogue box will appear at the bottom of the web page

Step 7: Click on the Candidates registration

Step 8: Candidates need to select the option from the drop-down menu, select YES

Step 9: Click on Proceed button

Step 10: A new web page will appear with full details, read it carefully

Step 11: Tick the I Accept Above Declaration and click on I Accept green button

Step 12: Again a web page will appear with full details, click Accept button in blue colour.

Step 13: Candidates need to enter the Registration Number?

Step 14: Click on Proceed button

Step 15: The UPSSSC online application job form will appear

Step 16: Candidates need to fill all the credentials like date of birth, roll number, passport size photograph, address proof, educational degree.

Step 17: Candidates must download the application form once its fill or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

