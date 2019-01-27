UPSSSC recruitment 2019: The online application process for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will start from January 30 and will conclude on February 19, 2019. There are total 672 vacant posts among which there are 151 vacant posts of Supply inspector, 107 posts for executive officer followed by 194 vacant posts for marketing Inspector. The candidates will be selected o the basis of written examination and interview round.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Official notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission for 672 vacant posts in the state services. The vacancies are for the posts of Assistant Rectification Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer, Supply Inspector, Assistant Garden inspector, Marketing Inspector, Executive officer, Revenue Officer an Additional District information Officer. Aspirants who are willing to be a part of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) can apply for these vacant posts via the official website of the commission at upsssc.gov.in.

The online application process will start from January 30 and will conclude on February 19, 2019. There are 151 vacant posts of Supply inspector, 107 posts for executive officer followed by 194 vacant posts for marketing Inspector. The candidates will be selected o the basis of written examination and interview round.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: No limit

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission important dates:

Online application portal open: January 30

Conclusion of application process: February 19

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission educational qualification:

Minimum class 12 pass to apply for the vacant posts. Post wise details are in the official notification.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission post wise vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 672

Executive Officer: 107

Marketing Inspector: 194

Supply Inspector: 151

The candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for further details on the vacant posts.

