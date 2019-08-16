The application process for the Assistant Boring Technician posts has started from August 14, 2019. The last date for the posts is September 4, 2019. The last date for the payment is September 4.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is hiring for the posts of Assistant Boring Technician. The Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, Lucknow, which is authorized authority, will recruit the 486 vacancies through the UPSSSC commission. The interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website @upsssc.gov.in. The application process for the posts has started from August 14, 2019. The last date for the above-mentioned posts is September 4, 2019.

Out of 486 posts, the general category has 248 posts, SC has 101, ST 8, OBC 129 posts. The freedom fighter posts have 9, Ex-Army 24, Women 97 posts. The starting date of the application process was August 14, 2019. The Last date is September 4, 2019. The payment last date is September 4, 2019. For the online form correction, the candidates can be able to correct it by September 11, 2019.

The officials have advised that the admit cards will be available soon. Later which the exam dates will be published. The authorities have said that the admit cards will be released after the completion of application forms.

The fee for the general category is Rs 185 while SC/ST candidates have to pay is Rs 95. The PH candidates have to pay Rs 25. The fee can be paid online through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan/SBI Collect.

The age for the posts as on July 1, 2019 should be less than 40 years. The age relaxation for the SC/ST candidates is 05 years while OBC is 03 years.

Candidates who have passed class 10th exams from a recognized school will be eligible for the job. The pay scale for the posts will be Rs 5,200- to Rs. 20,200- + 1900. Check the website for the latest updates.

