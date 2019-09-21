UPSSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: The recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Statistics has been notified by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates those who wish to apply for the post must register themselves, and they can visit the official website of the commission and can apply for the same.

UPSSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Statistics. A total of 904 vacancies have been released through this recruitment drive, out of 623 will be filled up for ARO and 281 for ASO. Interested and Eligible candidates can register themselves, and they can visit the official website of the commission and can apply for the same.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is October 9, 2019. The online application forms are available on the official website from September 19, 2019. Candidates must note that in order to fill the application form they need to pay the application fees. An application fee of Rs 160 along with transaction charges of Rs 25 has to be submitted by UR / OBC and Rs 70 + transaction charges of Rs 25 by SC / ST. however, categories belonging to PWD have to pay only the transaction charges of Rs 25.

Candidates who are aged between 21 to 40 are eligible to apply for the post. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for SC / ST / OBC / PWD candidates as per the Government of India guidelines. Also, candidates must also possess PG degree in mathematics or mathematical statistics or commerce or statistics or economics.

UPSSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Steps to apply for ARO and ASO post

step 1: visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the “Live Advertisement” section.

Step 3: Click on the apply button of Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer Statistics General ion Competitive Examination

Step 4: Select the ‘Candidate Registration’ tab in green color and click on that

Step 5: Enter the asked details such as date of birth as per high school mark sheet / certificate, intermediate name of the educational board, year of passing, roll number, domicile certificate number (if applicable), caste certificate, Ex-servicemen certificate (if applicable, Dependent of Freedom Fighter (DFF) certificate number (if applicable).

Step 6: Make the Payment

Step 7: Print the application form, once all details are filled up.

