UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2019: The results for the UPSSSC Stenographer 2019 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates can download their result by visiting upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission or popularly known as the UPSSSC has announced the results for the UPSSSC Stenographer examination 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and access their result by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), upsssc.gov.in. The written examination for the same was conducted in March 2019.

Steps to check the UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link available in the ticker present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, click on the tab saying written exam result of Stenographer.

Step 5: Enter the registration number and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

A total number of 3707 candidates have clearly passed the written examination conducted by the Commission. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 352 seats are to be filled for the post of Stenographer in the organization. All the candidates who have clearly passed the written examination will need to appear for the skill test for the typing test. The dates of the skill or the typing test will be notified after a few days via the official portal of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. In case any of the candidates need any further information, they can visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), upsssc.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App