UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has declared at the UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecard from the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Stenographer written examination was conducted in March 2019.

Around 352 Stenographer posts have been notified through this recruitment drive. As per the reports, around 707 candidates qualified the written exams. Selected candidates those had had successfully qualified the

UPSSSC Stenographer exams will have to appear for the Typing and Skill Test. The dates of the typing and skill test will be notified in the coming days. Hence the qualified candidates are advised to keep a track on the official websites for regular updates.

The UPSSSC Stenographer Cut Off Marks 2019 and UPSSSC Stenographer Merit List 2019 are completely based on the results obtained by the candidates in the written tests.

Steps to check UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2019:

Step 1: To check the result candidates are first required to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, ‘Click here to View Written Examination Result for the Post of Stenographer Under the Advt 27 Exam 2016’

Step 3: A new page will be redirected where candidates will have to click on the Written Exam Result of Stenographer.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other details and click on see result link.

Step 5: Hit on the submit button

Step 6: Your UPSSSC Stenographer Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result and take a printout for future reference.

