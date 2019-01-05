UPSSSC Tubewell Operator admit card: The admit cards for Nalkoop Chalak (Tubwell Operator) have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The candidates who had applied for the examination can download their admit cards through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Tubewell Operator admit card: The admit cards for Nalkoop Chalak (Tubwell Operator) have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The candidates who had applied for the examination can download their admit cards through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can also download the admit cards from here. The examination for the recruitment of Tubewell Operator will be conducted by the UPSSSC on January 12, 2019, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

The duration of the exam will be 1 hour 30 minutes. The exam will be conducted at various centres across Uttar Pradesh including major cities like Agra, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur etc. The UPSSSC had started the application process for Tubewell Operators recruitment in 2016 and the exam was scheduled to be held on September 2 last year but it was cancelled due to the alleged paper leak.

Steps to download UPSSSC Tubwell Operator admit card:

Log on to the official website of UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSSSC Tubewell Operator admit card Now you be will be redirected to a new page Log in with requested details – registration number and password and click submit Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print of the same for future reference

