UPSSSC VDO Admit card 2018: The hall tickets are likely to be released on the official website www.upsssc.gov.in by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. The recruitment notification was released to fill in a total of 1953 vacancies. The candidates are requested to keep a tab on the official website.

UPSSSC VDO Admit card 2018: The admit cards of the UPSSSC VDO 2018 likely to be released on the official website www.upsssc.gov.in by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. As per the official notification, the commission is planning to release before two weeks of UPSSSC VDO exam. The examination will take place to recruit the Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak post. The recruitment notification has been released to fill in a total of 1953 vacancies.

The notification was advertised 02/2018 in the month of May. Here is the important note for all the candidates is that the examination is scheduled to take place on December 22 and 23. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website.

Following are the steps to download the UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website UPSSSC – www.upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2018

Step 3: Login Your credentials

Step 4: Download your admit card

Step 5: Take out a print out for future purposes

The last date for submission of application was 25 June 2018. Selection for the posts will be done on the basis of UPSSSC Gram Vikas Adhikari VDO Written Exam. The final selection may be based on the merit of written exam.

Exam Pattern:– UPSSSC VDO & Gram Panchayat Adhikari Exam Pattern will be as follows:

The question paper is based on an objective type of questions.

The question paper will be of 300 Marks with 150 Questions.

The question paper will be divided into three Parts. Part A Hindi Part B General Intelligence & Part C General Knowledge.

There will be a negative marking of 0.5 Marks.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More