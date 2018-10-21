UPTET Admit Card 2018: The Admit Cards for the upcoming UPTET 2018 examination is going to be released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board soon. Candidates are advised to log into the official website by following the steps given here and check the admit card details.

UPTET Admit Card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is all set to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or UPTET for which the admit cards will be published on the official website of the Board in the last week of October. The candidates who have applied for appearing in the examination this year can check the official website for further details regarding the examination pattern and other necessary information about UPTET 2018. All the details have been published by the Board on its official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UPTET 2018 examination is going to be held on November 18, 2018. According to reports, earlier, the Board had announced November 4, 2018, as the date of UPTET examination, however, as per latest updates, the Board has postponed the examination and had scheduled the same for November 18, 2018. The reason for the postponement of the examination was due to the alleged paper leak a day before the Basic Training Certificate (BTC) Exam as reported by a leading daily.

How to download the UPTET 2018 Admit Card from the official website of UPBEB?

Log on to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “UPTET 2018 Admit Car” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Now, enter the application number or registration details and click on the submit button

The UPTET 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the Admit Card and take a coloured print out for future reference

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to produce the UPTET Admit Card 2018 at the examination centre on the day of the exam. Those who fail to produce the admit card will not be barred from appearing in the UPTET 2018 examination.

To log into the official website directly, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

