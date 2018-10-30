UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is all set to release the Admit Card for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test in the state today. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in for updates and download the UPTET admit card 2018.

UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) 2018 is all set to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board for which the Admit Card will be released on the official website of the Board today, i.e. on October 30, 2018, as per reports in a leading daily. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test in the state are advised to download their respective admit cards from the website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in by following the instructions given here.

According to reports, more than 44 thousand online application forms submitted by candidates for appearing in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) 2018 have been rejected for various reasons. The final list of the candidates eligible for appearing in the examination has been forwarded to the NIC by the examination regulatory authority. And as per the notification on the Board’s official website, the admit cards for the UPTET 2018 examination is going to be issued on October 30, 2018.

How to download the UPTET 2018 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UPBEB – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Search for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Click on the link

On clicking, candidates will be redirected toi a different window

Here, enter the registration number and other necessary details to download the admit card

Submit the details and wait

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card of UPTET 2018 exam and take a print out of the same for future reference

Reports say that 34455 application forms at the primary level and 9680 at the upper primary level which totals to 44135 forms have been rejected by the authority for various reasons.

