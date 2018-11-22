UPTET 2018 Answer Key: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has finally released the Answer Key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on the official website. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can now download the same by logging into upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018 Answer Key: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) recently and the Answer Key for the same has been finally released on the official website. All those who had appeared in the examination can now download the UPTET Answer Key 2018 by logging into the website. The Board has already published the Answer Keys at – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UPTET 2018 was conducted by the Board on November 18 for those candidates who wish to serve as a teacher in various government schools. As per reports, this year more than 17 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET 2018 examination. Meanwhile, the UP Teacher Eligibility Test results will be announced through the official website of the Board soon. Candidates will be able to download the same after it gets published on the above-mentioned website on December 8, 2018.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2018 examination can check the steps given below to download the Answer Keys of UPTET 2018:

Log into Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board’s official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the link to download the ‘UPTET 2018 Answer Keys’ on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a different window

Now, a PDF will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the PDF containing the UPTET 2018 Answer Key and take a print out of the same for reference

To directly visit the official website of UPBEB and download the UPTET 2018 Answer Keys, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

