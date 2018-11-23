The exam Teacher eligibility test is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) once in a year for the selection of upper Primary and Junior Teachers. UPTET Answer Key 2018 will help the students in checking their answers by comparing it with the answer keys. Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a written exam which contains two papers.

Finally, the wait is over as the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 examination has been released on the official website of UP education board. The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test examination was held on November 18 and the students have been waiting for the answer keys since then. Earlier this morning the UP board released the UPTET answer key for both primary and upper primary level exams.

The exam Teacher eligibility test is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) once in a year for the selection of upper Primary and Junior Teachers. UPTET Answer Key 2018 will help the students in checking their answers by comparing it with the answer keys. Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a written exam which contains two papers.

1. Paper I is for primary level teachers- classes 1 to 5

2. Paper II is for Junior level teachers/ upper primary level teachers classes – 6 to 8

The candidates can appear for any one of the Paper or can take both exams.

The UPTET Answer Key 2018 is out and all the students can calculate the marks they might score. we advise all the aspirants to wait for the actual result before making any sorts of conclusion. You can check the official answer keys here- upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET: Portal Link for answer key of primary teacher exam

UPTET: Portal Link for answer key of upper primary teacher exam

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More