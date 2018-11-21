UPTET 2018 Answer Keys: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is all set to publish Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Keys on its official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in shortly. candidates are advised to check the website and download the same as soon as it is published by the Board.

UPTET 2018: The Answer Keys of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 is all set to be published on the official website shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the same by logging into the website of UPBEB as soon as it is published by the Board. The Answer Keys is going to be published at – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The Board had conducted the UPTET 2018 on November 18 for those who want to serve as a teacher in various schools under the government. Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, more than 17 lakh candidates had appeared in the UPTET 2018 examination whose result is expected to be released by the Board soon. Reports say that the results will be published on the official website on December 8, 2018.

How to download the Answer Keys of UPTET 2018?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) i.e. – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Search for the link to download the ‘UPTET 2018 Answer Keys’ on the homepage

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a different window

A PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

To go to the official website of UPBEB directly to access the UPTET 2018 Answer Keys, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

