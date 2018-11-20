UPTET 2018: The UPTET 2018 examination was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on November 18, 2018 and latest reports say that the Answer Keys for the same is expected to be published on the official website today. Candidates can check the same by logging into - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is likely to release the Answer Keys of state Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on the official website today, i.e. on November 20, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination this year are advised to check the website of UPBEB for downloading the Answer Keys as soon as it is published by the Board. Candidates need to log into the website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UPTET 2018 was conducted by the Board on November 18, for those who aspire to serve as a teacher in primary or upper primary classes in various government schools. Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, the UPTET results is expected to be released by the Board next month, i.e. on December 8, 2018 through its official website.

How to download the UPTET 2018 Answer Keys?

Log into the official website of UPBEB i.e. – upbasiceduboard.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link to download the ‘UPTET 2018 Answer Keys’ On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a different page Download the PDF Take a print out if necessary for reference

TO go to the official website and download the UPTET 2018 Answer Keys directly, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

