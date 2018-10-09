UPTET 2018: The application process for the UPTET 2018 exam has been closed on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board while the application fee submission is still open. Candidates need to submit the same by today before 6:00PM through the direct link given here.

The UPTET 2018 registration or application fee submission for the upcoming UP Teacher Eligibility Test through the official website was yesterday, however, somehow it is still open. As per the latest updates, the application fee payment option will be finally closed today, i.e. on October 9, 2018. Candidates who have not yet made the payment of the same can go to this direct link to submit their application fees online.

According to reports, some applicants had faced issues in submitting their application fees on the official website as it was not working properly. However, another link for submitting the application fee was activated since yesterday. The UPTET 2018 examination will be conducted by the Board on November 4 in 2 shifts. The first shift will start from 10:00 to 12:30 in the morning and the second shift will commence at 2:30 until 5:00PM. Candidates can follow the steps to submit the application fee below:

How to submit the Application Fee for UPTET 2018 online?

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board or click on the link given here to fill the UPTET 2018 application fee http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/hdf/payFee.aspx

Enter your registration number and date of birth, in the provided field and click on Submit

Now proceed to submit the application fee.

Candidates will be directed to s new page

Here, choose any mothod of payment such as debit card, credit card and net banking

Make the application fee payment

Take a screenshot or print out of the receipt of the payment of fees

