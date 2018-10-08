UPTET 2018: The application process for the UPTET 2018 has been closed on the official website of UPBEB yesterday. Candidates who have not yet submitted the application fees are advised to pay the fees soon at upbeb.org.

UPTET 2018: The last date for submission of the UPTET 2018 application online was on October 7, 2018 which was yesterday. However, candidates can submit their applications fee till today by 11:59 PM. Those candidates who have submitted their applications but have not paid the application fees are advised to make the payment through online mode by tonight.

The UPTET 2018 is going to be conducted by the UPBEB or Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board for the candidates aspiring to become a teacher who on selection will serve as primary and upper primary teachers in schools under the state. Candidates can log in to the official website of UPBEB for further information regarding the admit card and other details.

ALSO READ: CLAT 2019 will be held by NLU Odisha on May 12

How to make application fee payment for UPTET 2018 Application?

Log in to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board Login to the User Portal with your id and password Candidates will be taken to their account page Now, click on the Application fee Payment option Candidates will be directed to a different page Here click on the relevant option like ‘Make the payment’ Click on the mode of payment and proceed further Download the copy of the paid fee receipt Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website and apply for the position directly, click on this link: http://www.upbeb.org/

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2019 date sheet, vocational subject list released @ cbse.nic.in, check details here

ALSO READ: IBPS Recruitment 2018: Downloading of Call Letters for Research Associate, Law Officer, Deputy Manager to close soon @ibps.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More