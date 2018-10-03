UPTET 2018: The application process for UPTET 2018 will be closed tomorrow. Candidates are advised to fill up the application and submit it by tomorrow on the official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 is all set to be closed tomorrow. i.e. on Thursday, October 4 on the official website. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the examination can do the same till tomorrow before midnight. Interested candidates need to log into the website https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/ and fill their applications.

The UPTET 2018 is going to be conducted by the Board on November 4 in two different shifts. candidates should note that the UPTET 2018 Admit card will be released on the official website on October 19 and candidates are advised to download the same from the same. UPTET exam is mandatory for candidates who wish to serve as a primary and upper primary level teacher in government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the upcoming examination had begun on September 17, 2018 through the official website. Candidates can check the following steps to apply for the UPTET 2018. It has also been reported by a leading daily that some of the interested candidates are finding difficulties in filling up the application form online, however, they are advised not to worry and contact the authority for solving their problem immediately.

How to apply for UPTET 2018 online?

Visit the official website of UPTET 2018 Search for the link that reads, “ आवेदन पत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) करें

अपना भरा हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) विवरण प्रिंट करें which means to apply online register here and take a print out of the submitted application form”. After clicking on the link candidates will be taken to the application page Fill in all the necessary details and pay the application fees online Take a print out for future reference

To directly apply on the official website, click on this link: http://164.100.181.110/registration.aspx

