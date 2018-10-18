UPTET 2018: The exam date for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2018 has been postponed till November 18, 2018, as per the latest updates. Candidates can check the same on the official website. Admit Cards will be released on October 30, 2018.

UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2018 which was scheduled to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on November 4, 2018, has been re-scheduled for November 18, 2018. According to the latest updates, the board has also extended the last date for submission of application forms on its official website. Meanwhile, UPTET 2018 Admit Card/Call Letter will be released on October 30, 2018. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the latest notification on the Board’s official website – http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/.

The last date for application submission was postponed from 5th October to 7th October 2018. According to reports by a leading daily, there are 68000 vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board for teachers. This year as many as 22 lakh candidates have submitted their applications for the Teacher Eligibility Test of Uttar Pradesh. The UPTET 2018 result declaration date has also been changed by the Board. The results for the teacher’s examination will now be released on the official website on December 10, 2018, earlier the result declaration date was scheduled for November 20, 2018.

Candidates who qualify in the examination will have to register themselves through the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in for UP TET 2018 vacant seats. Candidates are advised frequently visit the official website of the Board for latest updates.

How to check the schedule for UPTET 2018?

Log in to the official website of UPBEB – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Search for the latest notification on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Check the details on the pdf and download the same

How to download the UPTET Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the Admit Card link for UPTET 2018

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, enter your application number or registration number and submit

Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To log into the official website directly, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

