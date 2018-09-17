UPTET 2018: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh TET 2018 exam is going to start on the official website of UPBEB from today. Interested candidates can check their eligibility criteria and apply for the exam before the last date.

UPTET 2018: The candidates who have been waiting for the UPTET 2018 exam to be conducted by the Board can cheer up as the opportunity is here now. The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (UPTET 2018) is all set to commence from today i.e. September 17, 2018 on the official website – upbeb.org. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for the same before applying online.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will be conducting the whole recruitment process on the official website. As per reports, the last date for the submission of online application for the same has been scheduled for October 2, 2018. Meanwhile, the recruitment of Teacher’s Eligibility Test will be conducted by the Board on October 28, 2018.

Important Dates:

Online application start date: September 17, 2018

Last date for application submission: October 3, 2018

Last date for submission of application fee: October 4, 2018

Last date for editing the application: October 5, 2018

UPTET 2018 Admission Letter release date: October 17, 2018

UPTET 2018 Examination Date: November 4, 2018

UPTET 2018 results date: November 20, 2018

How to apply for UPTET 2018?

Visit the official website of UPBEB for applying to UPTET 2018 – www.upbeb.org Click on the recruitment open link Candidates will be redirected to a different page Details of vacancies will be given for every district separately Click on the link relevant to your choice Go through the PDF carefully Follow the instructions to apply for the exam

