UPTET 2018: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 is going to be closed on the official website today, i.e. on October 7, 2018. As per reports earlier, the application submission date for the UPTET 2018 for teaching aspirants was extended due to the huge number of applications till today. Candidates who have not yet completed the application process are advised to do the same asap through the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
The application process for UP TET 2018 had begun on September 1 and it was extended till today on the official website. According to the notification available on the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board’s website, UP TET examination is scheduled for November 4, 2018. The examination will be conducted in two different shifts i.e. morning shift, (from 10.00 AM – 12:30 PM) and shift, (from 2:30 PM to 5.00 PM).
ALSO READ: CBSE single girl child scholarship 2018 online application date extended, check @ cbse.nic.in
- Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board – upbasiceduboard.gov.in
- Click on the link that reads, “आवेदन पत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) करें
अपना भरा हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) विवरण प्रिंट करें” in Hindi
- Apply online and take a print out of the application form here
- Candidates will be directed to a different page
- Enter all the necessary details in the form and pay the application fees online
- Submit the form and take a print out of the application form for future reference
Leave a Reply