UPTET 2018: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 will be closed on the official website on October 7, 2018. Aspirants who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to submit by logging into - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 is going to be closed on the official website today, i.e. on October 7, 2018. As per reports earlier, the application submission date for the UPTET 2018 for teaching aspirants was extended due to the huge number of applications till today. Candidates who have not yet completed the application process are advised to do the same asap through the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The application process for UP TET 2018 had begun on September 1 and it was extended till today on the official website. According to the notification available on the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board’s website, UP TET examination is scheduled for November 4, 2018. The examination will be conducted in two different shifts i.e. morning shift, (from 10.00 AM – 12:30 PM) and shift, (from 2:30 PM to 5.00 PM).

ALSO READ: CBSE single girl child scholarship 2018 online application date extended, check @ cbse.nic.in

Meanwhile, the UPTET 2018 Exam Admit Card will be published by the Board on October 19, 2018. Candidates are advised to download the admit card from the official website of the Board from October 19, 2018 as the admit card link might be deactivated soon.

How to apply for UPTET 2018?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “आवेदन पत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) करें

अपना भरा हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) विवरण प्रिंट करें” in Hindi

अपना भरा हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) विवरण प्रिंट करें” in Hindi Apply online and take a print out of the application form here

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Enter all the necessary details in the form and pay the application fees online

Submit the form and take a print out of the application form for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More