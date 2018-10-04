UPTET 2018: The application process for UPTET 2018 has been extended by the authority on the official website. Candidates can now fill up the application till October 7, 2018 at - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UPTET 2018 examination will be conducted on November 4 for which candidates can download the UPTET 2018 Admit card from the official website on October 19 and onwards. Candidates are advised to download the admit cards before the link for the same gets deactivated on the official website.

How to apply online for UPTET 2018?

Log in to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “आवेदन पत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) करें

अपना भरा हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) विवरण प्रिंट करें”

अपना भरा हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) विवरण प्रिंट करें” It means Apply online and register yourself and take a print out of the application form here

On clicking on the link candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter all the necessary details

Make application fees payment online

Take a print out of the application form for future reference

