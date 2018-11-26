UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board had conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 recently, however, as per reports, the teachers' recruitment process is likely to be delayed by the authority.

UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) recently, however, according to the latest reports, the recruitment process of 78,500 teachers is not going to start soon. A report in the Hindustan Times reveals that there have been some objections regarding the questions asked in the UPTET 2018 examinations. This seems to have led to the halt of the recruitment process at this stage. Moreover, the matter might also be taken to the High Court if not resolved as early as possible.

This year, more than 17 lakh candidates have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the UPBEB on November 18. The examination was held in two different shifts and reports say that the first examination that was held in the morning shift (10 AM to 12.30 PM) for teachers aspiring to teach Class I to V i.e. the primary level at government schools while the second examination was conducted in the afternoon from 3:00 PM to 5:00PM for those who aspire to teach students of the upper primary classes i.e. from VI to VIII in various schools under the government.

Meanwhile, the answer keys of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority on November 22, 2018. Candidates who have not yet downloaded the Answer Keys can check the instructions given below to download the same.

How to download the UPTET 2018 Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of UPBEB to downlaoad the UPTET Answer Keys 2018 – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Search for the Answer Keys links on the homepage and click on either of the two one by one

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a PDF page

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference

