UPTET 2018 Exam Pattern, Syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 registration is set to close at 6:00PM today. Check the latest exam pattern, syllabus and selection process for UPTET 2018 given here.

UPTET 2018 Exam Pattern, Syllabus: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is all set to close the registration process for the upcoming UPTET 2018 on its official website – upbeb.org and upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do it by 6:00PM today, i.e. on October 4, 2018. The UPTET examination will be conducted on Novermber 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, candidates need to prepare for the examination according to the exam pattern of UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018. The examination pattern of the UPTET 2018 is the same as that of the previous year, as it has not been changed by the examination Board since the last few years.

The questions asked in the examination are designed to assess the teaching quality of the participants. The difficulty level of the exam is moderate. The latest exam pattern and syllabus for the exam has been mentioned below:

ALSO READ: RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018: Modify application forms now, check details @ rrbcdg.gov.in

UPTET 2018 Exam Pattern:

There will be 2 papers in the UPTET 2018 examination i.e. the first paper will be for primary level (class 1-5 teachers) and the second paper for the upper primary level (for class 6-8 teachers)

The papers of the examination will consist of 150 objective type questions (MCQs). Each correct answer will give you 1 point and there will be no negative marking.

The duration of the examination is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

UPTET 2018 Syllabus:

Paper 1: UPTET Paper I covers educational psychology of teaching and learning whihc is relevant for classes 1 to 5. Topics in this paper focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, interaction with learners and the attributes and qualities of a good facilitator for learning

UPTET Syllabus is based on the topics given in NCERT Books of class I-V. The section on Maths and EVS evaluates a candidate on his facts, concepts, and understanding of the subject.

Language papers simply test the candidate for skills of instructions medium.

ALSO READ: UKMSSB Recruitment 2018: 138 vacancies, apply for Assistant Professor posts @ ukmssb.org before October 26

UPTET 2018 Selection Process

In order to qualify the UPTET 2018, candidates will have to secure at least 60% marks (55% for reserved category). Such applicants will be awarded the UPTET Eligibility Certificate, which is valid for 5 years. Later, jobs in affiliated schools under the government will be offered based on their qualifications.

Candidates can avail their UPTET Eligibility Certificate from the District Education Board by providing a copy of UPTET 2018 Admission Letter and Photo ID.

UPTET Contact Details

In case of any question or question, you can contact the contact form below.

Uttar Pradesh Education Regulatory Authority, Allahabad

phone number. – 0532-2466761, 0532-2466769

E-mail: secretarypnp.up@gmail.com/sizeup.alld@gmail.com

ALSO READ: DSSSB PRT Tier-II exam admit card 2018 released @ dsssbonline.nic.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More