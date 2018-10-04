UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is conducting the UPTET 2018 registration for Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers post till today, October 4. Candidates who want to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 are advised to apply soon on the official website.

UPTET 2018: All the candidates who are willing to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 need to register themselves soon on the official website as the registration process for the same will be closed today i.e. on October 4, 2018. Candidates can visit the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board’s (UPBEB) official website i.e. upbasiceduboard.gov.in and submit the applications.

The UPTET 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2018.

The registration is for Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers post in the government and aided schools of the state of Uttar Pradesh are required may apply at the earliest.

However, the last date for the application fee is October 5, 2018.

Follow these simple steps to apply for UPTET 2018 Registration:

1. Visit the official website- upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

2. Click on the URL that reads, ‘UPTET 2018 Registration’.

3. Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process.

4. Download the confirmation page and take a print out for the same.

The UPTET 2018 Exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions on Sunday, November 4, 2018. The forenoon Session will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM – for the Primary Level and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM for the Upper Primary Level.

The UPTET 2018 admit card will be released on October 19, 2018, from 12:00 PM onwards.

The answer key for the UPTET examination will be available on November 5.

Following are the eligibility criteria for UPTET 2018 primary school teachers:

The candidates should be a graduate with two years of B.T.C training or, a candidate should hold a graduate/post graduate degree from NCTE/RCI recognised university with 2 years D.ED Diploma.

Candidate should be graduate with two years BTC training in Hindi or Urdu, or

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 and four years diploma in B.EL.ED.

