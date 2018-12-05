UPTET Results 2018: The results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 has been announced by the UPBEB today. The results will be available on the official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates can check the instructions given here to download the UPTET 2018 results.

UPTET Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has declared the results of the much awaited Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 or UPTET 2018 today, i.e. on December 5, 2018. The results will be published on the official website of the Board after 2:00PM today. All the candidates who have appeared for the teachers’ recruitment examination can check the official website after it has been published to download the same and see if they have qualified for the interview.

Moreover, the candidates are advised to check the results before the link to the same gets deactivated. As per reports, the result link would be available on the official website of UPBEB only till January 7, 2019. This year, 33% of the candidates who have appeared in the examination have qualified the UPTET 2018. Meanwhile, as per the schedule, the UPTET 2018 was conducted by the Board on November 19, 2018 in two different shifts.

Also, the Answer Keys of the UPTET 2018 was recently published on the official website of the Board for download. Candidates have already checked their answer keys and have submitted objections for each unsatisfied answer. However, even after the revision of the Answer Keys, some candidates are not satisfied with it and they are expected to approach the High Court to claim the same.

How to download the UPTET 2018 Results?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Search for the link on the homepage that reads, “UPTET results 2018” and click on it’

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter your roll number or registration number and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the result for future reference

Candidates can directly check the UPTET 2018 results by clicking on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

