UPTET Answer Key 2018: The revised answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2018 has been released on Friday, November 30, 2018 on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check it. Prior to this, the preliminary answer key was released on November 22, 2018 after which objections were invited. However, the final result will be declared the basis of this revised UPTET 2018 answer key. It is expected that UPTET 2018 result will be announced soon.

The candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key before 6 pm, November 23. More than 12 answers were found wrong in the answer key that was released earlier. In the previous year 2017, the UPBEB released the UPTET answer key within a week exam. A total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the UPTET 2017 but only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit. Out of them, 3,49,192 for primary and 6,27,568 for upper primary had registered for the exam.

How to download the final answer key

The candidate can visit the official website of UP Board

You will find two links of primary and upper primary UPTET 2018 answer keys

Click on the required link

A PDF file will open containing the answer key

Download the file.

As per reports, around 17.80 lakh applied for UPTET 2018 that was conducted on November 18.. It has been organised by the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA).

UPTET is being conducted to recruit over 95,000 teachers.

Exam timings

Higher- primary teachers: Exam was conducted between 3 pm to 5:30 pm

Primary teachers- Exam was scheduled 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Following are the important dates to remember for all the candidates.

Release of UPTET Answer Key 2018 (Provisional) December 2018 Challenging UPTET Answer Key December 2018 Release of Answer key for UPTET 2018 (Final) January 2018 UPTET 2018 Result Date April 2018

