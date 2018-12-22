UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2018-2019: The UPPSC has extended the date for application to the Assistant Teacher post after the release of Uttar Pradesh TET 2018 revised result. Candidates willing to apply for the same can check the official website of UPPSC and act accordingly.

UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2018-2019: The Uttar Pradesh TET 2018 revised results are out due to which the last date to register for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 has been extended for two more days. Through the revised result, 19,852 more candidates have successfully passed the examination. Out of 11, 01,645 candidates who appeared for the exam, 3,86,137 candidates have passed the UPTET 2018 exam. Previously the last date of submitting the form was December 20, with the extension of two days provided by board eligible candidates can now register them till December 22, 2018.

Candidates can check the steps to download revised result of UPTET 2019:

Go on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Check the revised result on the home page by entering login credentials

Steps to complete the process of application for UP assistant teacher recruitment 2019:

Go on the official website http://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/

Eligible candidates can register till December 22, 2018

After completing the registration process pay the application fee till December 23, 2018

Complete the application process and print the filled form till December 24, 2018. Candidates who had already applied and their marks have been updated after the revision of the results need not register themselves again. This process is applicable to the candidates who became eligible after the revision of the results.

Aspirants who want to get the job as a teacher should be very clear with the point that, qualification in UPTET does not ensure the recruitment as a teacher. For the process of getting the job, candidates need to apply for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment separately.

This recruitment drive for assistant teachers is done to fill 69,000 vacancies in primary school. The candidates are requested to read the guidelines carefully and then proceed with the registration process. The assistant teacher registration process is conducted on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in, on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

