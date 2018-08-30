UPTET 2018 Notification: If your dream is to become a government teacher, the day is not too far as the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to conduct the Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2018 very soon. The government has not yet released the official notification. However, according to the latest reports, the notification will be released on the official website of the Board soon.
Reports say that the detailed notification will be published on September 15, 2018. It has also been said that the official notification may be released on the official website today, i.e. on August 30, 2018. Interested candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website so that they can apply for the examination as soon as they receive the notification.
All the necessary details, such as eligibility criteria, age relaxation, the last date of the application, etc will be mentioned in the official notification for UP-TET examination 2018.
Steps to check the official Notification Online:
- Log in to the official website, of UPTET 2018
- Search for the Recruitment Notification on the homepage of the website
- Click on the link
- Candidates will be directed to a PDF
- Read the notification carefully and download it
- Take a print out of the same if necessary for reference
Important dates related to UPTET:
- The UP-TET examination will be conducted on October 28, 2018
- Online registration and application can be done for this examination from September 17 to October 3, 2018
- The result of UPTET exam is expected to be released on November 20, 2018
- Candidates will be able to apply for this examination by October 4, 2018
To go to the official website and download the UPTET 2018 Notification directly, click on this link: http://www.upbeb.org/
