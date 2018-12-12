UPTET 2018: The results of the upper primary Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 has been released on the official website of UPBEB. Candidates can download the same and check their roll number by logging into the website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 (UPTET) yesterday, i.e. on December 11, 2018. The results have been published on the official website and all the candidates who have appeared and were eagerly waiting for their results can now check the official website of the Board and download the same by following the instructions given below. Candidates can log into the official portal – http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/.

The UPTET 2018 examination was conducted by the Board on November 18. As per reports, more than 1.8 lakh candidates have cleared the examination for Teachers’. UPTET is being conducted for candidates aspiring to serve as Teachers at schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Direct link to download UPTET 2018 results: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet_regno.aspx

How to download the results of UPTET 2018?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here for UPTET-2018 Result”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a page where the candidates have to enter their respective roll number and the captcha code

Click on the submit button

Candidates’ result for Upper Primary Test will be displayed on the screen of the computer

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

To directly log into the website, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

