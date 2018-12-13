UPTET 2018 Upper Primary Level Results: The UPTET is an entrance examination for teachers seeking jobs in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from Class 1 to Class 8.

UPTET 2018 Upper Primary Level Results: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the result for UPTET 2018 for the Upper Primary Level today, after the successful declaration of the UPTET Result 2018 for the TET entrance examination. UPBEB had declared the result for the primary level candidates on December 4 and made the result available on its website by December 5. The UPTET is an entrance examination for teachers seeking jobs in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from Class 1 to Class 8.

The UPTET Exam this year was conducted on November 18, 2018, in two shifts. About 17,83,716 aspirants applied to appear for the examination for both the shifts but only 16,73,126 aspirants showed up for the examination while 110590 candidates were absent. Reportedly, 11,01,710 ( 94.1 per cent) candidates out of 11,70,786 gave their exam for the Primary Level examination, while 5,71,416 (93.22 per cent) out of 6,12,930 aspirants appeared for the for the upper primary level exam.

All the eligible aspirants who have cleared the UPTET exam will now be able to apply for the Assistant Teacher recruitment process as advertised by the UPBEB. Based on media reports, the pass percentage this year for the Upper Primary Level is around 33 per cent. The pass percentage for primary level candidates was slightly more than 33 per cent.

The steps to download UPTET Result 2018 for Upper Primary Level exam will be:

1:> Visit the official UP Basic Education Board website: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

2:> Click on the result link ->http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet_regnoUpperPrimary.aspx.

3:> Enter your roll number and security code correctly.

4:> Click on submit and check the result.

For any queries or questions, the applicants can contact on the following numbers and email id:

U.P. PARIKSHA NIYAMAK PRADHIKARI, PRAYAGRAJ

0532-2466761, 0532-2466769

uptethelpline@gmail.com

