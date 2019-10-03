UPTET 2019 Notification, Exam Date: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 Notification will be soon released on the official website - http://www.upbeb.org/. Candidates chec check the details of the UPTET 2019 in this article given below.

UPTET 2019 Notification, Exam Date to be out soon

UPTET 2019 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board or UPBEB is going to issue the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 Notification on its official website – http://www.upbeb.org/ this week, according to reports. The UPTET 2019 Notification will contain all the necessary details such as application procedure, UPTET 2019 examination dates, Application Fees, and others.

Candidates interested to appear in the Teacher Eligibility Test of UP must apply through the official website of the Board from the date mentioned in the UPTET 2019 Notification. Also, it has been learned that the Uttar Pradesh TET 2019 is likely to be conducted by the Board in the month of December this year.

The UPTET 2019 application procedure will soon begin and candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the necessary details. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of UP Exam Regulatory Authority revealed that they are likely to release the UPTET notification after Durga Puja this year. He further said that the examinations are going to be conducted in the month of December.

How to check the UPTET 2019 Notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website- http://www.upbeb.org/

On the homepage, click on the notification link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the PDF and go through the same

Take a print out of the PDF page for reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the UPTET examination is conducted by the UPBEB every year for those who aspire to become teachers in the schools (Primary and High School level) in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

For more details, candidates need to keep an eye on the UPTET 2019 official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App