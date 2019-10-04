UPTET 2019 notification: The UPBEB or Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is likely to release the UPTET or Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Notification next week. The UPTET 2019 Notification will be available on the official website soon and interested candidates can check the steps to download the UP TET 2019 examination notice in this article given below.

How to check the UPTET 2019 notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website – http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the UPTET notification 2019 link

The candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference

According to the reports, the examinations are expected to be conducted by the Board in the month of December 2019. All the interested candidates are advised to fill the online application form for UPTET 2019 when the notification is out. The TET examination is conducted for those who aspire to take up teaching in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority will publish the CTET 219 notification on the UPBEB official website and once released, candidates can download the same with the help of the instructions mentioned above. The UPTET Notification 2019 will also be available on the UP Exam Authority website – examregulatoryauthorityup.in.

