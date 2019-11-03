UPTET 2019: Registration process for the UPTET Exam 2019 has started, interested individuals can visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority for the registration process.

UPTET 2019: Registration process for the UPTET Exam 2019 has started. Interested individuals can visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority. Candidates can also refer to the direct link given below. Interested candidates can apply after checking the eligibility criteria before November 20, 2019.

UPTET 2019: Important dates

Start Date for UPTET Online Registration: November 1, 2019

Last Date of Online Registration: November 20, 2019

Last Date to Submit Fees: November 21, 2019

Last Date to print Application Form: November 22, 2019

Release of UPTET Admit Card 2019: December 12, 2019

UPTET 2019 Exam: December 22, 2019

UPTET OMR Sheet release date: December 24, 2019

Release of UPTET Answer key: December 26, 2019

Last date to raise an objection to Answer Key: December 30, 2019

UPTET Result 2019: January 21, 2020

UPTET Registration 2019: Application process

Step 1: Login to the official website that is upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage a link will appear, UPTET 2019, click on the link

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page where the application form will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidate should fill all the details required in the form

Step 5: After filling the details, proofread the details and upload the scanned picture of the photo and signature

Step 6: After filling details and uploading necessary documents pay the registration amount

Step 7: Save a copy of the form for further reference

UPTET Registration 2019: Application fees

UPTET Application Fee for Paper-I/Paper-II

General/OBC – Rs 600

SC/ST – Rs 400

PwD – Rs 100

UPTET Application Fee for both Paper-I & Paper-II

General/OBC – Rs 1200

SC/ST – Rs 800

PwD – Rs 200

