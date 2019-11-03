UPTET 2019: Registration process for the UPTET Exam 2019 has started. Interested individuals can visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority. Candidates can also refer to the direct link given below. Interested candidates can apply after checking the eligibility criteria before November 20, 2019.
Direct link for the official website of UPTET
UPTET 2019: Important dates
- Start Date for UPTET Online Registration: November 1, 2019
- Last Date of Online Registration: November 20, 2019
- Last Date to Submit Fees: November 21, 2019
- Last Date to print Application Form: November 22, 2019
- Release of UPTET Admit Card 2019: December 12, 2019
- UPTET 2019 Exam: December 22, 2019
- UPTET OMR Sheet release date: December 24, 2019
- Release of UPTET Answer key: December 26, 2019
- Last date to raise an objection to Answer Key: December 30, 2019
- UPTET Result 2019: January 21, 2020
UPTET Registration 2019: Application process
Step 1: Login to the official website that is upbasiceduboard.gov.in
Step 2: On the appeared homepage a link will appear, UPTET 2019, click on the link
Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page where the application form will appear on the screen
Step 4: Candidate should fill all the details required in the form
Step 5: After filling the details, proofread the details and upload the scanned picture of the photo and signature
Step 6: After filling details and uploading necessary documents pay the registration amount
Step 7: Save a copy of the form for further reference
UPTET Registration 2019: Application fees
UPTET Application Fee for Paper-I/Paper-II
General/OBC – Rs 600
SC/ST – Rs 400
PwD – Rs 100
UPTET Application Fee for both Paper-I & Paper-II
General/OBC – Rs 1200
SC/ST – Rs 800
PwD – Rs 200