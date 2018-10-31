UPTET Admit Card 2018: The UPBEB is all set to release the hall tickets or admit cards for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility on its official website today. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination need to download the same from - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is finally going to release the hall ticket or admit card for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility for the candidates who are going to appear for the examination through its official website today, October 31. The UPTET Admit Card 2018 has been published on the official website and candidates can now download the same from – upbasiceduboard.gov.in. As per reports, the admit cards were supposed to be released yesterday, however, due to some unknown reason, it got delayed till today, i.e. on October 31, 2018.

Meanwhile, the UPTET 2018 examination is going to be conducted by the UPBEB in two different shifts on November 4, 2018. The morning session would be starting from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm while the afternoon session would begin from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The candidates are advised to go through the terms and conditions mentioned in their respective Admit Cards after they download it from the official website.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UPTET 2018 Admit Card:

Log in to the official website of UPBEB – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the Admit Card link on the homepage

After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a different page

Now, enter your registration number and other details in the provided fields to download the admit card

Click on the ‘Submit’ button and wait

The UPTET 2018 admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card or UPTET Hall Ticket 2018 for the UPTET 2018 exam

Take a print out of the same for future reference

To download the UPTET Admit Card 2018 directly from the official website, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

