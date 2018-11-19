Objections would be received by the board till November 23, 2018. Candidates who wish to contest the answers provided in the provisional answer keys are wrong would be able to raise objections online. The candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Teachers eligibility test (UPTET) are advised to check the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in for latest updates on answer keys and results.

Uttar Pradesh Teachers eligibility test (UPTET) 2018 conducted by Examination regulatory authority (ERA) concluded on Sunday, November 18, 2018. Around 17 Lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The first shift was from 10 am to 12:30 pm, for candidates who aspire to teach students from classes 1 to 5. The second shift timing were from 3 pm to 5 pm for candidates who aspire to teach students from classes 6 to 8 in government schools. The examination was conducted in all districts of the state under CCTV camera surveillance. The state government had roped in Special Task Force and Cyber Cell officials to crack down on cheating mafia and minimize chances of paper leak through WhatsApp.

On Sunday, the Allahabad district police claim to have busted a gang of solvers, who were planning to leak the paper. By arresting four accused and recovering from them PAN cards, Mark-sheets, Photographs, Aadhar cards, and admit cards. As now the exam is finally over, the answer keys are expected to be out by next week. It is also reportedly said that the answer keys will be released by tomorrow that is November 20,2018. However the information is not verified. Objections would be received by the board till November 23, 2018. Candidates who wish to contest the answers provided in the provisional answer keys are wrong would be able to raise objections online. The candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Teachers eligibility test (UPTET) are advised to check the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in for latest updates on answer keys and results.

